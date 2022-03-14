SALEM – Charles Shelley, 80, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 11, 1942 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Charles Shelley and Gertrude (Bucher) Gillan.

Charles worked as a steelworker at Pittsburgh Canfield Steel. He was a hard worker. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoes and pool.

Charles was also a huge NASCAR and Dale Earnhart fan.

His wife, Barbara, whom he married Sept. 1, 1959, preceded him in death March 11, 2014.

He is survived by four children, Charles (Kathryn) Shelley III of Anchorage, Alaska, Don (Debra) Shelley of Canfield, Mary Ann (Mark) Korff of Salem and John Shelley of Salem; one brother, Bob (Cindy) Shelley of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua, Chas, Ashley, Alexis, Kristin, and Emily and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

