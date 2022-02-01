SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Ross Safford, 74, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born June 1, 1947 in Saginaw, Michigan, son of the late Carl R. and Carolyn Beth (Hammond) Safford.

Ross was a graduate of the University of Michigan “Go Blue”.

He worked as a machine operator at CMK for 33 years, retiring in 2013.

Ross was a member of Highway Tabernacle in Austintown, member of East Liverpool Jaycees, Apple Creek MR, elder at UPUSA in Lisbon, board member at Real Life Assembly of God.

Survivors include Susan (Rollinger) Safford whom he married August 19, 1967; two sons, Christopher (Karen) Safford of Boardman and Matthew (Amy) Safford of Bucyrus; three grandchildren, Madison, Zachary and Jacob; sister, Carrie Smart of Vassar, Michigan and brother, Carl “Richard” Safford of Sun City, Florida.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services and also from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.