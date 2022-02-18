SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Ramsey, 62, of Salem, Ohio, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 25, 1959 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Orestes E. Ramsey and Ester M. E. (Crawford) Ramsey.

Charles lived in Salem all his life.

He worked for Ramsey Refuse until it closed in 1981 and continued to work as a trash collector until retired in 2000.

Charles is survived by a son, Charles Ramsey; sisters, Wanda Ramsey-Wade, Betty Ramsey, JoAnn Ramsey-Hall and Ruth Ramsey Guthrie and brothers, Ron Ramsey, Wayne Ramsey and Richard Ramsey.

Besides is parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Deringer Ramsey and his brothers, Floyd Ramsey, Robert Ramsey and Elmer Ramsey.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

