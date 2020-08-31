Charles R. “Dick” Stanley, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Dick” Stanley, 90, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 9, 1930 in Youngstown, son of the late Clifford E. and Velma Merry (Hall) Stanley.

Dick traveled and lived in his RV throughout the years.

He was an electrician and last worked for the Dayton School system for 15 years, retiring in 1995.

Dick was a member of the Local IBEW 82 and an active square dancer.

Dick served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

His wife, Lois Jean (Stratton) Stanley, whom he married June 20, 1954 preceded him in death September 24, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters, Lucinda J. (Lloyd) Willis of Rogers and Rachel A. Stanley of Saint Petersburg, Florida; two sons, Charles R. (Sherri) Stanley of Ocala, Florida and David (Linda) Stanley of Maineville; four sisters, Ann Medford of North Carolina, Nelda Hawkins of Columbiana, Beverly “Skip” Wetherald of Columbiana and Barbara Newlin of Salem; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Dick was preceded in death by one son, James E. Stanley and one grandchild.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Hole in the Wall Camp, 565 Ashford Center Road, Ashford, CT 06278.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Dick” R. Stanley, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: