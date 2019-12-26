Charles “Pip” E. Pipkin, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Pip” E. Pipkin, Sr., age 68, died at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

He was born July 19, 1951, in Sardis, Mississippi, son of the late Daniel, Jr. and Bertha L. (Johnson) Pipkin.

Charles worked for 30 years at FreshMark. He loved gardening and cleaning the house. Charles was an avid sports enthusiast, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. His true joy was spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Gale (Nason) Pipkin, whom he married October 25, 1997; two sons, Charles E. Pipkin, Jr. and Jonathan M. (Emilie) Pipkin, both of Salem; two daughters, Shonte Lee Pipkin of Canton and Trinette Rashonda Pipkin of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Mae Pipkin, Kathy Pipkin and Lola Jean Pipkin; three brothers, Danny Pipkin, Brent Pipkin and James Pipkin and 11 grandchildren, Serina, Sierra, Gloria, D’andre, Izaiah, Micah, Charlie III, D’onte, Reece and McKenzy and Aj.

Besides his parents; a sister, Nancy also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at the funeral home.

