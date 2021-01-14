Charles N. Double, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Double, Sr., 68, died Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He was born January 19, 1952 in Salem, son of the late Kenneth, Sr. and Barbara (Holmes) Double.

Charles served in the United States Air Force.

He was a person who was calm in the storm. Charles was a maker and creator, including computers, 3-D printing and woodworking. He loved flying and the ocean with a degree in marine biology. Charles was a gift giver and personally made his gifts.

Survivors include three sons, Brian Double of Salem, Charles Double, Jr. of Salem and Alex Double of Alliance; daughter, Meghan Roth of London; two sisters, Elaine Waller of Dover and Pat Sypko of Salem; a brother, Kenneth Double, Jr. of Salem; nine grandchildren; fiancée, Mindy Myers of Uniontown and former wife and friend, Julie Benner of East Palestine.

Besides his parents, one child, Casey Double also preceded him in death.

A private service to be determined.

