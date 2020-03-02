Charles “Mike” Edinger, Sr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Mike” Edinger, Sr., died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 15, 1958 in Youngstown, son of late Charles Erlin and Anita Yvonne (Dolby) Edinger.

Mike had worked at Mac Trailer and previously at Warren Fabricating and Machining.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in North Jackson.

He was a member of Youngstown Billiards and enjoyed shooting, hunting and fishing.

Mike was a graduate of Western Reserve High School.

Survivors include a son, Mike (Jenna) Edinger of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters, Belinda Buchanan of Alliance and Debbie DeFelice of Berlin Center and a granddaughter, Addison. He also leaves numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Nathan Bacorn officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the funeral home. prior to services.

Burial will be at Berlin Center West Cemetery.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Charles “Mike” Edinger Sr.’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.