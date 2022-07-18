SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Kisner, Jr., 53, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Summa Akron City Hospital in Akron, after a car accident.

He was born on February 22, 1969 in Salem, Ohio, son of Charles M. and Rosalie (Snyder) Kisner, Sr.

Charles was a 1987 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked at BWX Company as a boiler maker.

He enjoyed hunting, his firearms and a good cold beer. Charles was a great husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his ten grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra (Cope) Kisner of Salem, whom he married September 13, 1997; children, Josh Kisner, Trent Cope, Jarrod Kisner, Autumn Cope, Sky Cope and Jennifer Kisner, all of Salem and Brittany Kisner of Alliance; father, Charles Kisner, Sr.; mother, Rosalie Kisner; sisters, Christine Kisner of Salem and Debbie Kisner; brothers, Michael (Becky) Kisner of Tylsa, Oklahoma and Eric (Mindy) Kisner of Akron and ten grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

