SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Jones, 86, of Salem, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023. He was born to the late Russell and Olive Jones on August 23, 1936, in Salem.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Timothy Jones of Salem, Lynn (Dale) Bennett of Salem and Noel (Ellen) Jones of Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Beth (Jeff) Mellott of Butler, Ohio, Pat (Lisa) Bennett of Salem, Ted Bennett of Salem, Julie (Dennis) Erdel of Salem and Jodi Jones (Jesse Kepple) of Stow.

Preceding Chuck in death is sister-in-law, Bobbi Jo Jones.

Chuck was a 1954 graduate of Salem High School and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University.

He was an announcer for WSOM radio station in 1959. Chuck was a teacher for many years at Salem High School and then United High School where he taught chemistry and physics. He was a bit of a pioneer and built a solar house on West Perry Street where it was one of the first of its kind.

A private service will be held by the family at Grandview Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

