Charles “Bud” H. Phillis, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Bud” H. Phillis, 85, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

“Bud” was born on April 3, 1936, in Salem, Ohio, the son of late Charles R. and Virginia M. (Morgan) Phillis.

Bud was a truck driver, retiring in 2011.

He also farmed potatoes and enjoyed family cookouts and tractor pulls.

His wife, Vivian “Liz” Phillis whom he married April 20, 1956, preceded him in death January 20. 2011.

He is survived by two children, Debbie Ritchie of Salem and Dale (Tracy) Phillis of Sebring; two grandchildren, Tracy (Curtis) Phillis Randolph and Gary (Jen) Kitts; five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Besides his parents and wife, Bud was preceded in death by siblings, Thomas Phillis, Joseph Phillis, David Phillis and Shirley Clunen.

Per Bud’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Donations may be made to the family to help offset expenses, in c/o of Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 or on the website, www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Bud” H. Phillis, please visit our floral store