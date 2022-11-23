COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chad Thomas Blankenship, 45, passed away at 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Parkside Nursing Home after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born on January 12, 1977, in Salem to Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship.

Chad was a 1995 graduate of Salem High School.

He made a lot of friends in the automotive industry. His customers became life-long friends and “he could sell a three-wheeled car to anybody.”

His billiards team won the State of Ohio qualifying match and advanced to the APA National Billiards Tournament in Las Vegas. Chad’s interests include all things automotive, golfing, hunting, shooting pool, darts and spending time with family and friends. Many of Chad’s friends loved Chad like ‘a brother.’ Chad was a fervent supporter of veterans and was bestowed an honorary membership to the Salem VFW.

Survivors include his loving mother, Roberta (Thomas) Blankenship of New Middletown; brothers, John (Kristen) Blankenship of Columbiana and Eric Blankenship of Wadsworth; nephews, Bradee Blankenship, Gage Brannon, Asher and Greyson Blankenship and niece, Aubree Blankenship.

Calling hours will be held at Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, at the church, with Pastor John Bush, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established to receive memorial contributions, in Chad’s honor. Please use the following link to contribute: gofund.me/719a0b53.

