Cecilia A. McClaren, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – This is in loving memory of Cecilia A. McClaren, 86, who passed away peacefully at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Wednesday early morning December 11, 2019.

She was born May 13, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Emerson and Ann (Brown) Halverstadt.

Cecilia was a loving wife, mother, and a homemaker. She also was a registered nurse and worked in various nursing homes. Cecilia was a dedicated member of the Winona Methodist Church.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, James D. McClaren whom she married on April 23, 1955. Cecilia has two sons, Dr. James (Gail) McClaren, Pastor; and Thomas (Jennifer) McClaren; a daughter Ann (Doug) George; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cecilia was preceded in death by her brother, Roderick Halverstadt.

A memorial service honoring Cecilia will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel at Copeland Oaks in Sebring with Dr. James E. McClaren, Pastor, officiating.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to make contributions to Copeland Oaks Foundation, 800 S. 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

