Cecil “Ray” Rhodes, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio – Cecil “Ray” Rhodes, 72, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born July l3, 1949, in Maysel, West Virginia, son of the late Basil B. and Dana (Dawson) Rhodes.

Ray was a graduate of Clay County High School in Clay, West Virginia.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving in Germany, during the Vietnam War.

Ray was a self-employed truck driver and had also worked as a bricklayer. Ray loved and was involved in drag racing.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa (Smith) Rhodes whom he married December 20, 1972; a son, Steven Rhodes of St. Albans, West Virginia; a daughter, Elizabeth (Nick) Criswell of Ravenna; two sisters, Gloria Truman and Janet Davis; three brothers, Donald, Daniel and Emmett Rhodes; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Besides his parents, a brother, Joseph Rhodes; an infant brother, Calvin and infant son, Geofrey Rhodes also preceded him in death.

Private arrangements are being held.

Interment will be at Rhodes Cemetery in Maysel, West Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Ray’s obituary or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

