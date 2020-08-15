Catherine E. Baird, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine E. Baird, 94, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Catherine was born August 28, 1925 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Charles C. and Ellen (James) Roth.

Catherine came to Ohio in 1940.

She was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Catherine worked as an assembler at Worthington Industries.

She was a member of the Damascus United Methodist Church, Salem Area Retired Citizens and Salem Senior Citizens United Quilt Guild and R-Weigh.

Her husband, J. Clyde Baird, whom she married on April 9, 1949 preceded her in death on December 31, 1994.

Survivors include her son, Thomas (Shannon) Baird of Salem; daughters, Barbara Baird of Lisbon, Jane (Jerry) Menough of Salem and Amy (Robert) Prislipsky of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Veryl, Joseph (Carol Lynn), Benjamin, Lindsey, Gregory (Heather), Scott, Julie (Ally); great-granddaughter, Zoe; great-grandson, Milo; three step grandchildren, Daniel, Michael and Keith (Laura); step great-grandchildren, Danae, Jacey, Grant, Garrett and Paige.

Besides her parents and husband, two sisters, Mary Beck and Martha Boyd also preceded her in death.

A private family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hope Cemetery with Reverend Wayne Clark officiating. For the safety of the Baird family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Road, P.O. Box 307, Damascus, OH 44619.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

