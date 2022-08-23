SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine A. Bowman, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 17, 1926 in Warren, daughter of the late Frank and Sophie (Olsefsky) Petrick.

Catherine had worked as a bookkeeper for JCPenney Co. and various dry cleaners.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Catherine lived life to the fullest, enjoyed nature and traveling.

Her husband, Cletus S. Bowman, whom she married August 19, 1950 preceded her in death October 16, 2011.

Catherine leaves behind her son, Chuck (Janet) Bowman of Salem

Besides her parents and husband, three brothers and five sisters also preceded her in death

Friends and family will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

