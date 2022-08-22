SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carroll Rowe, 84, died Friday, August 19, 2022 at Salem North Health Care.

Carroll was born on December 08, 1937 in Salem, the son of Cletus and Arlene (Daugherty) Rowe.

He was graduate of Greenford High School.

Carroll was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he was in the Seabees.

He worked at Bricker and Bricker doing masonry work.

Carroll was primarily a farmer, where he farmed beef cattle. In 2014 he was cattlemen of the year for Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties

He also was in rodeos, where he received many awards. Carroll was active in promoting high school rodeos, where he was national director for Ohio High School Rodeo Association.

His wife of 51 years Connie (Bowman) Rowe, died Nov. 28, 2016.

He is survived by one son, Charles (Heather Rowe) Rowe; grandchildren, Carter Rowe, Chance and Colten Fryer, and Kaylie Allison.

Besides his parents and wife, Carroll was preceded in death by two daughters, Sarah Rowe and Susan Rowe-Fryer.

There will be a Celebration of Life, September 11, 2022 at Coy Memorial Park on Route 165 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carroll Rowe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday August 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.