SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 21, 2023, Carolyn Ann Fremont Oberle died in Salem, Ohio. She was 73 years old.

Carolyn Ann was born in Marion, Ohio.

She graduated from Collinwood High School in 1968 and Kent State University in 1990 with Honors in degrees for SPED and Elementary Education. She also attended the University with work toward her Masters.

Carolyn Ann married Robert John Oberle in 1972. They met at a Halloween party and a short time after that her brother-in-law’s wedding. They had seven children between 1972 and 1981. She loved having children.

Carolyn Ann worked two years at Woolworths, five years at General Electric Nela Park, 23 years as a special education teacher, 17 years as a CCD instructor, three years as a Eucharistic minister, created a vacation Bible school programmer, ‘the Catholics,’ and argued with the church for three years before they agreed to let her get it started. It was a success and has continued yearly ever since. She was also a Newspaper in Education Director and writer for the Salem News and the Youngstown Vindicator for three years, owner of the Creative Education Services for ten years, designed a successful Option IV Job Placement Program for those challenged. She taught in Lisbon at the CCTC, at Dayton Mad River High School, Hubbard High School, Cuyahoga Falls Middle School and East Liverpool High School and Middle School.

Her interests included dogs, reading, photography, learning piano, pencil drawings, travel, trains, all kinds of crafts, sewing, writing, creating events, volunteering, lighthouses and stained glass.

Her memberships included the Pittsburgh Symphony, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, National Park Foundation, The Parks Conservancy (CVNP) and St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Her strong suit was writing. She loved to write entertaining minutes for the Mother’s Club she belonged to. She also was editor for the Marriage Encounter Newsletter. Her kid’s nicknamed her “the English Nazi.”

She is survived by her children, Christy Ann (Robert) Fruchey, Littleton, Colorado, Robin Jennifer (Robert) Knapke, Findley, Ohio, Robert John, of Key West, Florida, Timothy Nicholas (Young) of Magnolia, Texas, Shannon Elizabeth, Salem, Ohio and Jamie Lynn (Habib) Khoury, Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Hayley Nicole Fruchey, Luke Fruchey, Regan Knapke, Michael Knapke, Matthew Whiting, Madison Khoury and Mackenzie Khoury and pets, Sasha and Hakeem Koury, Reilly and Brutus Oberle, Princess and Snowball.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Oberle; a son, Daniel Patrick; parents, Harold and Lois Herr Fremont of Marion, Ohio; grandparents, Harold and Mildred Montgomery Fremont of Marion, Ohio and Ernest and Averill Hall Herr of Marion, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Buril for Carolyn Ann is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church of Salem.

Callings hours are scheduled from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to Stark. Memorial may be given to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad or the ASPCA.

