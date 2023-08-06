SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ruth Smith, a woman of immense kindness and unyielding love, passed peacefully at Hospice House on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the age of 84.

Born on March 14, 1939, in Salem, Ohio, Carole was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Rodgers) Kalbfell.

Carole was a proud 1957 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a woman of simple pleasures, finding joy in the everyday. She loved animals and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and pets held a special place in her heart. Carole was an avid thrift shopper, always on the hunt for unique finds and treasures. Her favorite pastime was watching the Golden Girls, often finding comfort in the humor and camaraderie of the show’s characters.

Carole also held a deep love for music, especially the songs of Elvis Presley. The King’s tunes often filled her home, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. However, Carole’s primary joy came from spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and every moment spent with them was cherished deeply.

Carole was married to the Earl O. Smith, Jr., on February 27, 1965, until his passing on January 11, 2016.

Carole is survived by her six children, Sheri (Tom) Wherry Egli of Homeworth, Teri (Dilip) Poduval of St. John’s, Florida, Lynda Vesy of Austintown, Randy Smith of Youngstown, Michelle Crank of Salem and Jennifer (Mark Warner) Smith. She was also a proud grandmother to ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, who will carry her legacy forward.

Besides her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her siblings, Bill Kalbfell, Rosalie Gilbert, Dorothy Barr, Sally Miller, Patricia Kalbfell, Donald Kalbfell and son-in-law, Russell Wherry.

Visitation for friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service in honor of Carole’s life will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Ron Mauch, officiating.

For those unable to attend, Stark Memorial offers a “Hugs from Home” program, which allows loved ones to show their support from afar.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Carole Ruth Smith was a woman of unwavering kindness and love. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew her and through the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will forever be a beacon of love and kindness.

To send condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carole Ruth Smith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.