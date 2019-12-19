Carole R. Cope, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole R. Cope, age 78, died at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 4, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of Dr. Paul and Mrs. Hilda (Mild) Rankin.

Mrs. Cope was a piano teacher and homemaker.

Carole was a graduate of Sharon High School and Youngstown University.

She taught vocal music at Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Salem.

Mrs. Cope is survived by her husband, Alan W. Cope whom she married August 17, 1963; a daughter, Elizabeth A. (Jeff) Barton of Salem; a son, Robert (Stephanie) Alan Cope of Alliance; four grandchildren, Samantha (Ben) Muniz, Alex (Hugh) Davenport, Jeffrey Barton and Jared Barton.

A private family service will be held.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

