Breaking News
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Carole R. Cope, Salem, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home

December 18, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Carole R. Cope, Salem, Ohio-obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole R. Cope, age 78, died at 6:36 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 4, 1941 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, daughter of Dr. Paul and Mrs. Hilda (Mild) Rankin.

Mrs. Cope was a piano teacher and homemaker.

Carole was a graduate of Sharon High School and Youngstown University.

She taught vocal music at Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Salem.

Mrs. Cope is survived by her husband, Alan W. Cope whom she married August 17, 1963; a daughter, Elizabeth A. (Jeff) Barton of Salem; a son, Robert (Stephanie) Alan Cope of Alliance; four grandchildren, Samantha (Ben) Muniz, Alex (Hugh) Davenport, Jeffrey Barton and Jared Barton.

A private family service will be held.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com