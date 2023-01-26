SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Ann Flitcraft Popa, 82 of Salem, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rutkay and Carl Flitcraft, Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Ambrose Popa, Jr., who would be celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2023.

Missing her are her children, Allen McGurren (Gwen), Becky Fischer (Doug) and Jodi Murphy (Ralph); her stepchildren, Candy Donnalley, Wayne Popa (Thelma), Amber Rice (Michael), Scott Popa and Jennifer Popa; her brother, Carl Flitcraft, Jr. (Kitty); 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carole (Flitcraft) Popa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.