GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Charlton, 85, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside in Columbiana, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 6, 1937, in Salem, daughter of the late Ross and Dorothy Bartholow.

Carole married Richard G. Charlton on November 14, 1959 who passed away in 1984.

She was a homemaker and later worked and retired from Canfield Industries.

Carole loved gardening, canning and baking, there was always a homemade treat for visitors. Her hobbies included watching hummingbirds, puzzles and listening to her favorite country singer, Alan Jackson. The greatest love in her life was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Edward) Damron, Rick Charlton, Connie (Clyde) Harris; grandchildren, Andrew (Stacey) Berry, Adam Berry, Eddie Damron, Alyssa (Brandon) Talbott, Jesse (Ashley) Harris, Michael (Renee) Harris and Justin Harris; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Carter, Hunter, Brooklyn, Alexis, Grace, Ella, Scarlett, Violet, Michael, Jr. and Logan; two sisters, Betty Rutzky and Mary Johnson and a brother, Ross Bartholow.

Besides her parents; husband and a sister, Janet Phillis also preceded her in death.

Carole’s wishes were to have no services. Burial will be at Washingtonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Carole’s name to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carole A. (Bartholow) Charlton, please visit our floral store.