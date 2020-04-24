Carol S. Wright, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol S. Wright, age 79, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 26, 1940 in Frametown, West Virginia, daughter of the late Chandler and Esta (Dunlap) Cutlip.

Carol had worked on the line at Packard Electric in various plants for 30 years.

She attended Trinity Fellowship, Upper Sleth Methodist and Rosedale Methodist in West Virginia.

Carol’s hobby was gardening and loved flower gardens. The world lost a kind, giving person who always did things for you with a smile on her face.

Her husband, Kenneth Wright whom she married February 25, 1956 preceded her in death in 2005.

Survivors include two daughters, Dianne (Bill) Zeller of North Jackson and Pam Manista of Philippi, West Virginia; grandson, Kenney (Bri) Manista; granddaughter, Ashley (Brian) Eiswirth and great-grandchildren, Emma and Nate.

Besides her parents and husband, three sisters, Mary, Betty and Lenore and a grandson, Buddy Zeller also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Sugarcreek Cemetery, Frametown, West Virginia.

Local arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 26, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.