Carol Lynn Patterson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lynn Patterson, age 80, of, Salem, died Saturday. February 13, 2021.

She was born May 12, 1940 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of the late John Frederick and Dorothy Jane (Jenson) Keener.

Mrs. Patterson was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Salem and had been an area resident since 1948.

She was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and graduated from Mount Union College in 1962 with a B.A. degree.

Carol served on the board of Mobile Meals and delivered meals. She also served on the board at Century House of Salem and did grocery shopping for Century House.

Carol believed in donating blood and had given more than 17 gallons.

In Marco Island, Florida she was a volunteer at the NCH Urgent Care Center and was proud to be an “Owl Lady” for the Ground Owls.

Carol is survived by her husband and partner for over 58 years, Thomas Cook Patterson, whom she married November 3, 1962. Married in the town she grew up, Carol and Tom together developed a successful business and volunteer network, traveling all over the globe and enjoying the company of many friends. The photo on the side is from a family trip to the Grand Canyon in 2014.

She is also survived by a son, Thomas John (Jennie) Patterson of Northville, Michigan; a daughter, Susan Lynn Patterson (Juan) Imeroni of Cincinnati; a brother, Donald F. (Marilyn “Marty”) Keener; and three grandchildren, TJ and Maggie Patterson and Sophia Imeroni.

She loved her children and grandchildren (known as Grannie) immensely, teaching by example the power of love and dedication. She was also an avid book reader, athlete, lifelong learner, volunteer, and someone who was always willing and wanting to lend a hand, friend or stranger. All this provided her family with a foundation for life. And even during her final days on earth, battling COVID and related issues, her sense of humor NEVER wavered.

Preceding her in death were her mother (1963) and her father (1997).

Per Carol’s explicit instructions, there will be no calling hours or service.

Inurnment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Community Foundation, 141 S Ellsworth Ave, Salem, OH 44460, the Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd. Canfield, OH 44406, or Pearce Mobile Meals Fund, PO Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences and share favorite memories, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Lynn Patterson, please visit our floral store.