Carol Lee Johnson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Lee (Fisher) Johnson, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 30, 1949, in Salem, daughter of the late Robert Gary Fisher, Jr. and Evelyn Eileen (Little) Fisher Hartman.

Carol was a 1967 graduate of Greenford High School.

She worked in sales for 11 years at W.S. Packaging in Salem. Carol also worked as office manager for Village Print Shop in Columbiana.

She attended Salem Christian Church and Greenford Christian Church.

Carol was President of the Greenford Alumni Association and President and weight recorder for TOPS #592 in Salem.

Her hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking, cake decorating, drawing, making greeting cards and baking hundreds of dozens of cookies to give away. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Carol loved kids as much as they loved her.

Survivors include her husband, James Glenn Johnson, Jr., whom she married June 24, 1967; daughter, Lauri Lynn (Johnson) Wymer; daughter-in-law, Lori Beth Johnson; sisters, Ellen (Hartman) Fitch and Barbara (Hartman) Warner; brother, Edward Hartman; six grandchildren, Krickett Robison, “Jr.” Frederick James Rose, Cody Austin Rose, Brooke Hughes, Danyelle McMaster and Nicole McMaster; a great-grandson, River Scott Thomas Robison; aunt and uncle, Mary Ann and Orville “June” Blythe; best friends, Edward and Sherri Shadle, Dave McMaster and Carrie McMaster and many other family and friends.

Besides her parents, her stepfather, Raymond Earnest Hartman; a son, Terrance Lee Johnson; brother-in-law, David Fitch and a brother, Raymond Hartman, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.