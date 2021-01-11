Carol June Adams, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol June Adams, 74, died at her residence Sunday, January 10, 2021

Carol was born on August 13, 1946, daughter of the late William and Martha Pollard Merriman.

She was a 1964 graduate of United Local High School.

Carol was a member of Greenford Christian.

Carol enjoyed cooking, baking, as well as walking her dog.

Her husband, Leroy Adams, whom she married, August 12, 1970, died in 2012.

She is survived by two children, Michael (Jody) Adams of Salem and Julie Galbreath of Kensington; three grandchildren, Makena, Nichole and Rachel; one sister, Gladys (Robert) Laughlin of Salem; one brother, Roger (Cathy) Merriman of Novelty, Ohio and two sisters-in-law, Denise Merriman and Judy Merriman.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Dale Merriman.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenford Christian Church. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Donations may be made in Carol’s name to Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422.

