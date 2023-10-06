SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean DelVichio, 80, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 14, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Joseph Finch, Sr. and Cathryn (Neiheisel) Finch, Carol was a beacon of love and kindness to all who knew her.

Carol was a proud graduate of Salem High School.

She dedicated 30 years of her life to Salem City Schools, serving in the cafeterias of McKinley Elementary, Reilly Elementary and Salem Junior High. Carol’s love for her work was evident to all who knew her and her positive, caring demeanor left a lasting impact on the students she served.

Beyond her professional life, Carol was a woman of many passions. She found joy in the simplicity of life, whether it was a day at the beach or a competitive round of card and board games with her family. Holidays were a special time for Carol, where her love for family was evident in every celebration. Her ability to bring joy and love into every room will be deeply missed.

Carol married the love of her life, Robert Charles DelVichio, on September 12, 1964. They shared a beautiful life together until Robert’s passing on October 28, 2008. Their love story remains an inspiration to all who knew them.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Charles (Susan) DelVichio of Salem and Scott DelVichio of Alliance; two brothers, Bob Finch of Salem and Jack Finch of Santa Maria, California; her best friend and sister, Kay Harris of Salem; sister-in-law, Grace Finch of Salem; four grandchildren, Jared and Lauren DelVichio of Salem and Gabe DelVichio and Harrison DelVichio of Alliance and many nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Becky DelVichio; two brothers, Don and Ron Finch; sisters-in-law, Jeanine Finch, Marty Finch and Sandy Finch and her nephew, Bobby Joe Finch.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Carol will be laid to rest at Hope Cemetery.

Carol’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her. Her spirit of love and kindness will continue to live on through the memories she leaves behind. Her legacy is one of unwavering love and dedication to her family. She will be remembered as a woman who loved deeply, laughed freely, and lived fully.

