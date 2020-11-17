Carol J. Murphy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Murphy, 82, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 8, 1938 in Lisbon, daughter of the late Leroy and Lillian (Perkins) Rouse.

Carol was a 1956 graduate of David Anderson High School.

She worked as a manager for Art’s Jewelers for 25 years.

Carol was a member of St. Paul Catholic church and she loved reading, going to craft shows and decorating for every occasion.

Her husband, James Murphy whom she married February 7, 1959 preceded her in death in 2005.

Survivors include two daughters, Patty (Patrick) Reed of Elgin, Illinois, Sharon (Mark) Culp of Salem; son-in-law, Bill Eichler of Damascus; grandsons, Bob Reed of Elgin, Illinois, Chance Eichler and Tyler Eichler, both of Damascus; step-grandson, Billy Eichler of Texas and two grand dogs, Elizabeth and Dino.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Terri Eichler and siblings, Sonny Rouse, Aris Smith, Dale Rouse, Kent Rouse and Ann Wolthuis also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

For the safety of the Murphy family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To view Carol’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol J. Murphy, please visit our floral store.