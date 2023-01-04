BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Day, 80, formerly of Middlefield, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hospice House.

Carol was born on November 18, 1942 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Chichester) Gordon Kemp.

Carol was a graduate of Fairlawn High School in New Jersey and attended Patterson State University where she studied accounting.

She worked in accounts payable at Erico in Solon and Flambeau in Middlefield.

Carol volunteered at University Hospital Geauga and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

As a hobby, Carol and her late husband, had a bison farm, “Daydream Bison Farm”, in Middlefield.

She is survived by her children, Tod (Kristin) Vander Maas of Burton, Ohio and Tad (Cheryl) Vander Maas of Troy, Ohio; one son-in-law, Scott Anderson; one sister, Virginia (Charles) Latyak of California, Maryland; one brother, Peter (Laurie) Kemp of Fairlawn, New Jersey; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Steve, Russ and Randy and her loving companion, Paul Goske of Boardman.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by husband, Chester Arthur Day and one daughter, Mary Anderson.

Per Carol’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Hospice House for their excellent care.

Donations may be given in Carol’s name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.