Carol A. Smith, Sebring, Ohio

November 15, 2019

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Smith, age 68 died at 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 2, 1950 in Salem, daughter of the late Frederick and Lucille (Steed) Morrison.

Carol was a member of the AMVETS Post 45 Auxiliary.

Her husband, Derl B. Smith, whom she married August 6, 1979, preceded her in death June 21, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Waid Frederick (Lisa) Smith of Sebring; three stepsons, Jerry Allen Smith of Beloit, Stephen Derl Smith of Salem and Dwight Edgar Smith of Sebring; a stepdaughter, Lisa Dawn Smith of Alliance; two brothers, James Morrison of Salem and Jon (Missy) Morrison of Newark; grandchildren, Sarah Weekly and Dalton Smith and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, a son, Lewis Keith Smith and a stepdaughter, Deborah Kay Fike also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Rev. William Basham of Milton, West Virginia officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring at a later date.

