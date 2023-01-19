SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta.

He was a 1961 graduate of North High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years.

When he returned, Carmen went on to work as a sprinkler fitter for the Sprinkler Union Local 669.

Carmen was very involved in coaching his kids growing up. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Guardians, Browns and Notre Dame.

Carmen was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Besides his parents, Carmen was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Kohl.

Carmen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Coletta (Ferrulla), whom he married June 17, 1967; two children, Anthony (Cassie) Coletta of Dayton and Christopher (Jennifer) (Coletta) of Salem; four grandchildren, Noah, Kyleigh, Nicholas and Gabriella and siblings, Patricia (Al) Conkle of Toledo, Rose Marie Coletta of Boardman, Alfred (Janet) Navarro of Columbus and Robert Navarro of Florida

Private services will be held.

Carmen will be buried at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carmen A. Coletta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.