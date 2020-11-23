Carlos Juan Miguel, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlos Juan Miguel, 43, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Community hospital in Alliance.

He was born May 25, 1977 in Barillas, Guatamala, son of Pedro Juan and Marie Miguel Simon.

Survivors include his wife, Martina Diego Baltazar and mother, Marie Miguel Simon.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

