Carleen B. Grimes, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carleen B. Grimes, age 60, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home.

She was born January 31, 1960 in Salem, daughter of Earl R. Whinnery and the late Barbara Jean (Todd) Clevenger.

Carleen cleaned houses in the Salem and Lisbon areas for many years.

She was Christian by faith.

Carleen was a 1978 graduate of Salem High School.

Survivors include her father, Earl of Salem; twin sister, Carla (Terry) Kyser of Salem and two brothers, Robert “Bo” Whinnery and Michael Whinnery, both of Salem.

Besides her mother, a brother, Jeffrey Alan Whinnery and a sister, Christine Anne Whinnery also preceded her in death.

No service or calling hours will be held.

