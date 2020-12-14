Carl Wayne Merriman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Wayne Merriman, 80, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence.

Carl was born on September 16, 1940 in Kensington, a son of the late William and Martha (Pollard) Merriman.

He graduated from Minerva High School in 1958.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Navy. After the Navy, he started working at IGA and later A&P Warehouse. He retired from Summitville Tile in 2004.

He was an active member of Phillips Christian Church.

Carl enjoyed woodworking and being outside and mowing the lawn.

Survivors include his wife, Judy (Hull) Merriman, whom he married on May 15, 1961; his children, Debbie (Don) Splitstone of Columbus, Cindy (David) Sawman of Hartville and Karen (James) Altman of Mogadore; grandchildren, Corey Altman, Jacob Sawman and Sarah Sawman; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Altman; two sisters, Gladys (Robert) Laughlin of Salem and Carol Adams of Salem; one brother, Roger (Cathy) Merriman; and sister-in-law, Denise Merriman of Winona.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by one brother, Dale Merriman.

Friends and family will be received at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem-Grange Road., Salem, OH 44460.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Allen Jolly officiating, with military honors.

For the safety of the Merriman family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Phillips Christian Church or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Wayne Merriman, please visit our floral store.