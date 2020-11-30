Carl M. Kovach, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl M. Kovach, 81, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 31, 1939 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Michael and Catherine (Matalone) Kovach.

Carl served in the United States Army.

He worked as a millwright at General Motors for 39 years.

Survivors include his wife, Diana (Vinka) Kovach; four sons, Michael Kovach, Eric Kovach, Greg Kovach and Matthew Kovach; two daughters, Michele Baker and Stephanie Sadlowski-Turner and two sisters, Gloria Runtas and Maddie Mendenhall.

No services will be held.

