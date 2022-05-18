SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Edward Robb, 80, husband of Karen (Miller) Robb peacefully departed unto the Lord, surrounded by his loving family and in the comfort of his Salem home, on Monday, May 16, 2022. He loved the Lord with all his heart and everyone that knew Carl bore witness to his faith-fullness.

Carl was born on May 2, 1942 in Lisbon, Ohio, son of the late William Gilbert Robb and Mary Irene LaMoncha Robb. He was raised by his father and late stepmother, Edith Pearl Robb.

He graduated from Fairfield-Waterford High School, Class of 1960 and later studied at Salem School of Technology.

Carl worked as a machinist tool and die maker at Quaker Tool and Die until he retired at the age of 67.

Carl had many interests and passions: he loved being outdoors, planting and tending to his acre-size garden, fishing and hunting raccoon. Carl took great pride in growing a bountiful garden from which he fed his family and gave generously to his community.

His love for the Lord preceded his generous spirit. He attended church at Rush Church in Boardman with his wife and was a long-time member of the Greenford Ruritan Club.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many.

Carl is survived by, his devout and loving wife of 57 years, Karen (Miller) Robb; daughter, Julie (Scott) Hardesty; sisters, Grace Donahue and Shirley Everett; grandson, William Gerald (Katy) Hardesty; granddaughter, Amber Marie Batistoni and great-granddaughter, Bayleigh Elizabeth Batistoni.

He was preceded in death by a son, William John Robb who passed in 1987; brothers, William H. Robb, Eugene C. Robb and Richard C. Robb and sisters, Doris J. Ours, Betty A. Haueter and Mary L. Beede.

A funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Rush Church, 5245 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with Pastor James Barton officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. – Noon at the church.

He will be interred at Firestone Cemetery in Columbiana, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rush Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

