SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Bryan passed away quietly at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

He was born April 28, 1936, on his family farm outside of Chester, West Virginia to Samuel C. Bryan and Mabel (Ervin) Bryan.

He was the eldest of three kids and was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Bryan, Jr. and sister, Janie Bryan, both of Chester, West Virginia.

Carl left Chester when he served in the United States Air Force. An accomplishment he was proud of because he loved his country.

During that time in life, Carl met and married the love of his life, Darlene (Hall) Bryan. They were married 52 years. Carl took meticulous care of her during an extended illness prior to her passing in 2011.

After the Air Force and with a new wife, Carl moved back to Chester and built a house.

Carl initially worked at Crucible Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania but found his career at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio. This action eventually led him to move his family to Salem, Ohio. After retiring from GM, Carl was not a guy to sit around. One of his biggest accomplishments and passions was taking care of Camp Gideon. It was his pride and joy.

Carl would never let anyone miss out on his love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was always sure to tell anyone and everyone he talked to on how wonderful it was to live every day with the love of Jesus in his heart. Because of that, he has lived a very peaceful and joyful life.

Carl shared the same love and devotion to his children and grandchildren. Children, Ward (Delores) Bryan, Quint (Jennifer) Bryan, Carla and (Ron) Bates; grandchildren, Blair (Zach) Malloy, Wesley (Dakota) Bryan, Autumn (Cory) Dunn, Amber (Seth) Grubaugh, Garrett Bates, Baillie (Matt) Mosier and Samuel (Molly) Bryan and great-grandchildren, Clara Malloy, Wyatt and Harper Bryan, Avienda and Adora Grubaugh and Everett Dunn.

He was a man who didn’t say goodbye but would say, “See ya later, if the good Lord wills, and I love you.” He would also say, “Absence from the body, present with the Lord.”

We will see you later dad, we love you!

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

