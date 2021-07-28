Camille Eileen Wood, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Camille Eileen Wood, 96, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born November 2, 1924, in Butler Township, daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Thompson) Ward.

Camille was a Salem High School graduate.

She worked at Summitville Tile and retired from Grove Metals in Minerva in the finishing department.

Camille was a member of the New Alexander Christian Church in East Rochester where she was the treasurer for the spaghetti dinner.

She was also a member of the Butler Grange and volunteered at Concern, Inc. in Sebring.

Her hobby was making weaved rugs.

Survivors include a son, James Wood and two grandchildren, Michele and Jeff.

Besides her parents; her husband, Wilbur Wood; two daughters, Jean Schwartz and Joanne Wood and a sister, Twila Loudon, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Stark Memorial with Pastor Dave Napier officiating. Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

