C.L. “Shorty” Votaw, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – C.L. “Shorty” Votaw, age 93 of Greenford, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Shorty was a devoted husband, cherished father and grandfather and a true friend to many.

He is survived by his loving family: his beloved wife of 70 years, Martha (née Eyrich); his children, Cindi (Dr. Jim) Marks of McMurray, Pennsylvania, Todd (Donna) Votaw, of Westlake, Ohio and Ty (Kelli) Votaw of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with another on the way and his sisters, Ila Meier, Audrey Firth and Karen Zeigler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille; his sisters, Alfreda, Dorothy, Ruth and Leta Faye and his brothers, Dwain and Dean.

Shorty was a former elder at Greenford Christian Church and a proud member of the Greenford Ruritan.

A master carpenter by trade, Shorty also enjoyed working in his barn and crafting one-of-a-kind furniture for others to enjoy. We remember his strong work ethic, keen sense of humor and famous milkshakes at the Canfield Fair.

A celebration of life will be held at later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.