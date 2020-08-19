Buddy Gene Stiffler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Buddy Gene Stiffler, 73, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 9, 1947 in Bedford, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Paul and Pearl (Welsh) Stiffler.

Buddy retired from Ort Furniture.

He was a member of the Slovak Club, enjoyed buckle collecting, loved watching WWE wrestling, enjoyed sitting on the porch and going to garage sales.

His wife, Marie (Faulkner) Stiffler whom he married March 24, 1975 preceded him in death August 30, 2016.

Survivors include his son, Paul (Mary) Stiffler of Leetonia; stepdaughter, Shelly (Scott) Shingleton of South Carolina; sisters, Shirley Griffin and Connie (Gail) Lester, both of Salem; brother, John Stiffler of Salem and grandchildren, Paul, Kyle, Hunter, Harley, Kathrine, Lisa, Cody, Kyra and Mia.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Stark Memorial. Calling hours will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. For the safety of the Stiffler family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery, Salem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

