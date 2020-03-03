Budd Arthur Whitmore, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Budd Arthur Whitmore, age 75 died at 5:42 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 18, 1944 in Youngstown, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Lahner) Whitmore.

Budd had worked as an electrician for 36 years at Copperweld in Warren and NLM in Farrell, Pennsylvania, retiring in 2016.

He was a 1962 graduate of Maplewood High School in Cortland.

Budd enjoyed painting and woodworking.

Budd was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce J. (Stokes) Whitmore whom he married August 22, 1992 at First Christian Church in Salem; daughter, Dawn Whitmore of Warren; stepdaughter, Kristina Manis of Salem; two sisters, Sherry (Tom) Ohl of Middlefield and Janice Allen (Bob) of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother, James Whitmore of Warren; grandchildren, Tristen (Coni) Kaso of Warren, Derek (Kristy) Hollander of Hubbard, Shane (fiancée, Michelle) Hollander of Hubbard, Tiawna (Ethan) Wright of Warren, Ariel Smith of Salem, Aurora Smith of Leetonia and Tahnee Whitmore, both of Warren and great-grandchildren, Ellie Kaso of Warren, Paisley Kaso of Warren, Tyler Kaso of Warren, Alexis Kaso of Warren and Chase Hollander of Hubbard.

Besides his parents, a daughter, Danette Hollander and a sister, Medina Hollis also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev Leonard Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

