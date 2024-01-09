EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryon Dale “Monty” Mountz, age 53, of East Rochester, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Monty as he was known, was born on October 30, 1970, in Salem, he was a son of the late Barbara (Porter) Mountz and is survived by his father, Dale Mountz, with whom he shared his home.

A 1989 graduate of United High School and a 1994 graduate of YSU, Bryon was known for his friendly demeanor and gentle spirit throughout his school years.

He carried these qualities into his professional life most recently as a material controller with Amazon, where he was respected by his colleagues for his kind nature and diligent work ethic. Prior to his work at Amazon, Bryon worked as a store manager with PMDA for ten years and then he worked with C and L Asphalt for ten years.

Monty’s passion for the outdoors was evident to all who knew him. He cherished the time spent hunting, fishing and playing golf, often sharing stories of his adventures with friends and family. His love for sports extended to being an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavs and Cleveland Indians, as well as the OSU football team.

He will be remembered as a man of many virtues. Those who knew Monty will recall his friendly smile, his readiness to help others and his gentle approach to life. Bryon’s presence made a lasting impact on everyone he met and his absence will be deeply felt by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we bid farewell to Bryon, we celebrate the life he lived so fully and the joy he brought to those around him. He was a beloved son, a cherished friend. Bryon Dale “Monty” Mountz will be profoundly missed, yet forever remembered in the hearts of all who loved him.

A memorial service celebrating Bryon’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, where friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that material tributes take the form of donations to the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bryon’s name.

