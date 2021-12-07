WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan Allen Dahlgren, 32, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID.

Bryan was born on February 28, 1989 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David E. Dahlgren and Mary Ann (Lambright) O’Connor.

He worked at Comco Quaker Manufacturing as a press operator for four Years.

His dog, Indy, was his companion and best friend. He will be deeply missed by his Uncle Robert Newhouse, with whom he resided and his extended family and friends in Oklahoma and California.

Bryan is survived by his parents; his stepmother, Wendy Dahlgren; stepfather, Edwin O’Conner; brothers, Mathew Dahlgren of Hayfork, California, James and William O’Connor, of Youngstown, Ohio and stepbrother, Kevin Douglas of Alliance, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and many other extended family members.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Donation may be made in Bryan’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bryan Allen Dahlgren, please visit our floral store