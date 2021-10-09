Bruno Stanga, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Bruno Stanga, 99, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at ProMedica Senior Living in Westerville, Ohio.

He was born September 17, 1922, in Harrison, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Victor and Pauline (Livery) Stanga.

Bruno graduated in 1951 from Ohio State University with a Doctorate of Optometry. He practiced optometry in Salem for over 50 years.

He was a member of the Salem First Presbyterian Church, Salem Elks Lodge #305, Disabled American Veterans charity, Independent Hose Club and was a member of the Salem Rotary from 1955 – 1995.

He served in the U.S. Army with the 102 Infantry Division, 405 Regiment and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

His wife, Kathleen “Kay” (Boyd) Stanga, whom he married December 27, 1952, died July 29, 2021.

He is survived by a son, Mark (Jane) Stanga of Arlington, Virginia; two daughters, Linda (Steve) Scott of Granville, Ohio and Lisa Thompson of Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Andrew) Trombley, Neil Stanga, Rachael and Emma Cronin and Neil Thompson and three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Ava, and Sloane Trombley.

A joint celebration of life service for both Bruno and Kay will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ross Jackson officiating.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 22, 2021, one hour prior of service from 11:00 a.m. until the start of service at First Presbyterian Church in Salem, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made in Bruno’s name to First Presbyterian Church, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.