SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Robert Barrett “Barrett”, 72, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at University Hospital – Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.

Bruce affectionately known as Barrett was born on March 5, 1950 in Canton, Ohio, son of the late Robert B. and Helen Dale (Plotts) Barrett.

Barrett was a 1968 graduate of Canton Glenwood High School. He later graduated from Kent State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and doctorate.

Barrett was Senior Research Officer at Kent State University, retiring in 2007.

He enjoyed fishing, playing classical piano, non-fiction books, whimsey and word play, going to wineries and breweries, traveling to Canada and spending time near the water.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Barrett (May) of Salem, whom he married February 8, 1985.

Memorial calling hours will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Bruce Barrett Memorial Scholarship which provides support for students attending Kent State Salem and East Liverpool.

