SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce “Rick” Herron, 69, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Auburn Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a recent illness.

He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 6, 1953 and was a life-long resident of Salem, Ohio. He was the son of the late Bruce R. Herron and Marilyn (Miller) Herron.

Rick is survived by his sons, Jason Herron of Cleveland and Matthew Herron of Columbus; sister, Beverly (Bill) Herron Davies and his nieces, Sarah Davies Seely, Marie Davies, Kim Davies, all of San Ramon, California.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Bo.

Rick was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School. He then attended Kent State University for a couple years before getting kicked out for a prank involving cherry bombs in his dorm’s restroom.

Rick was the owner of Herron Real Estate and also previously worked at Home Depot where he loved bringing smiles to the faces of his colleagues and customers.

He was known for his constant positivity and infectious laugh. Rick had a genuine love for people and refused to say a bad word about anyone. He had many talents including writing comedy, playing the guitar and laughing at his own jokes. Rick was a songwriter for the band, Bo & the Arrows, who in the 1980s, had a song on the radio called “Suzie Why”. Rick was a huge sports fan. He loved the Cleveland Guardians and was borderline psychotic about the Dallas Cowboys. On game days you would see the Dallas Cowboys flag flying outside his house while he was inside leaving hand prints on his television from patting the players on their helmets. Some of his favorite times were coaching Little League baseball and basketball when his sons were young. He never forgot any of the players he coached or coached against and always loved telling stories about those years. He had many good friends and could not name a single person he didn’t like.

Rick’s family would like to give a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Auburn Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and loving care. As Rick told them daily, “You do a great job!”

A Celebration of Life will be held for Rick on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the Quaker Hall, 1688 South Lincoln Avenue in Salem.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salem Alumni Association at salemohioalumni.org/donate or The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bruce “Rick” Herron, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 3 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.