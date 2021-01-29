Brian K. Clipse II, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian K. Clipse II, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Summa Health Hospital, due to injuries sustained from a car accident.

He was born on April 27, 1995 in Alliance, son of Daniel S. and Hope E. (Huff) Jarrett.

Brian was a 2013 graduate of United Local High School.

He was working at Marco’s Pizza doing deliveries.

He loved nature and enjoyed playing golf and disc golf. When he was not outside, he enjoyed listening to music and video game streaming.

Brian was very caring and was always looking out for others, even in his death, he was able to save others by being an organ donor.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel S. and Hope E. Jarrett of Washingtonville; one brother, Zach Clipse of Washingtonville and his biological father, Brian K. Clipse.

Memorial calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.