Brenda Sue Pyatt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Sue Pyatt, 65, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 25, 1955 in Salem, daughter of the late Leroy Charles Jr. and Edna Irene (Van Winkle) Pyatt.

Brenda was a 1973 graduate of West Branch High School.

She worked as a unit secretary for Salem Hospital for 40 years.

Brenda was very active at Paris Ave. Christadelphians Church in Louisville.

She enjoyed making homemade crafts and candy and loved her family.

Survivors include a brother, David (Louise) Pyatt of Alliance and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, a brother, Tom Pyatt also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stark Memorial with her friend Roger Snyder officiating.

Calling Hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

