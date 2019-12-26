Brenda L. McFarland, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda L. McFarland, age 59, of Salem, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home.

She was born December 11, 1960, in Salem, daughter of the late Marvin J. and Mildred J. (Taylor) McFarland.

Brenda was a baker at the Dunkin Donuts West Store in Salem. She had also worked at the Ivy Stone Restaurant and Lounge. Brenda was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.

She completed school in culinary arts and baking and was a member of the Lisbon VFW.

Survivors include her son, Alpino B. Raneri of Salem; two daughters, Jessica L. Raneri of Minerva and Anna M. Greeneisen of Salem; a sister, Patricia A. Cloud of Lisbon; a brother, James E. (Beverly) McFarland of Salem and three grandchildren.

No services or calling hours will be held.

Besides her parents; a sister, Bonita “Bonnie” Hicks, also preceded her in death.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

