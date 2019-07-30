Brenda Jean Hawkins, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Jean Hawkins, age 80, died 11:50 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born May 18, 1939 in Salem, the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Roush) Hawkins.

Brenda worked in the office for Stratton Chevrolet and previously office manager for Zimmerman Auto.

She was a member of the Winona United Methodist Church, a 1957 graduate of Salem High School and loved to play bingo.

Survivors include her sister, Joyce (Larry) Jensen and brother, Francis “Bud” (Jeanne) Hawkins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Winona United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held at Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Winona United Methodist Church, 32114 Winona Rd., Winona, OH 44493.

The family would like to give special thanks to Community Hospice and Teresa Stratton.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

