SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandy Lynn Lasky, 46, died Friday, March 11, 2022, as the result of a tragic accident.

Brandy was born on December 18, 1975, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Glen and Linda Marie (Miles) Lasky.

Brandy was a 1994 graduate of Salem High School and is a Veteran of the United States Navy.

She was a mom, childcare worker and also worked at Guilford Lake Grill for a short time. In her spare time, she was an avid fan of UFC fighting.

Brandy had a huge heart and a fierce love for her family, often sharing stories of her children and grandson with those around her.

Survivors include her children, Haley Brock of Fayetteville, North Carolina, JT (Leslie) Pace of Miramar, California and Arissa Pace of Madison, Alabama; two brothers, Eric (Jillian) Lasky of Front Royal, Virginia and Clifford Lasky of Great Falls, Montana; one grandchild, Kyden Kerr; stepmother, Terri Lasky of Great Falls, Montana and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1779 Depot Road, Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ohio & Indiana Volunteers of America, 1776 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43203, to provide assistance for Veterans needing housing.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brandy Lynn Lasky, please visit our floral store.

